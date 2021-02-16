Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | February 16, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Tuesday Everyone! We continue to see snow flurries today, but expect those to taper off after midnight. We are now already focusing on our next weather system that will be coming into play tomorrow evening. Winter Storm Watches are now in effect for our area from late Wednesday night into Friday morning. This storm is expected to bring us 4-7″ of snow by Friday morning. In conjunction with this snow, it will be those very frigid temperatures as well that we’ll be dealing with. Early morning lows on Wednesday will reach down into the mid-teens, but the added wind will make it feel more like it’s in the single digits. After this next storm forecasting to have a better weekend. Chilly but some sun is expected on Saturday, and on Sunday it will be warmer with temperatures up to 40.

Tonight: Very cold: Low: 12

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and cold: High 30

Thursday: Snow then changing to wintry mix High: 31

Friday: Rain turning a wintry mix: High: 39

