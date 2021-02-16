Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | February 16, 2021

We’re looking to our next storm
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Tuesday Everyone! We continue to see snow flurries today, but expect those to taper off after midnight. We are now already focusing on our next weather system that will be coming into play tomorrow evening. Winter Storm Watches are now in effect for our area from late Wednesday night into Friday morning. This storm is expected to bring us 4-7″ of snow by Friday morning. In conjunction with this snow, it will be those very frigid temperatures as well that we’ll be dealing with. Early morning lows on Wednesday will reach down into the mid-teens, but the added wind will make it feel more like it’s in the single digits. After this next storm forecasting to have a better weekend. Chilly but some sun is expected on Saturday, and on Sunday it will be warmer with temperatures up to 40.

Tonight: Very cold: Low: 12

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and cold: High 30

Thursday: Snow then changing to wintry mix High: 31

Friday: Rain turning a wintry mix: High: 39

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kroger Grocery Grab set for March 25
Kroger “Grocery Grab” is a-go
Mon Power warns customers to prepare for potential outages
Mon Power warns customers to prepare for potential outages
Charles Law (L) and Stephanie Teter (R)
Two charged in alleged grand larceny of Tractor Supply in Randolph County
Second W.Va. correctional officer dies of COVID-19
Second W.Va. correctional officer dies of COVID-19
Generic photo of ice
Weather: Parts of North Central West Virginia to be under an ice storm warning

Latest News

Kevin Corriveau's Evening forecast for February 16, 2021
Kevin Corriveau's Evening forecast for February 16, 2021
2 Day
Anna Hamelin’s Midday Forecast | February 16th, 2021
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 2 16 2021 12 PM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 2 16 2021 12 PM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 2 16 2021 6:30 AM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 2 16 2021 6:30 AM