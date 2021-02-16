Advertisement

Kroger to sell smartphone COVID antigen test

The price hasn’t been announced yet
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Kroger is hoping you’ll soon be able to take a COVID-19 antigen test at home and then get the results on your phone.

The grocery chain says Gauss and Cellex developed the smartphone-enabled test.

Once it’s approved by the Food and Drug Administration, Kroger plans to sell it online and at pharmacies.

The company hasn’t announced the price yet.

Here’s how the test works:

  1. Collect a nasal swab
  2. Wait 15 minutes.
  3. Scan the rapid test on the app
  4. Get results

To fulfill legal reporting requirements, the app will share the results with public health agencies.

Kroger says Gauss can produce up to 30 million tests per month once they’re approved.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kroger Grocery Grab set for March 25
Kroger “Grocery Grab” is a-go
Second W.Va. correctional officer dies of COVID-19
Second W.Va. correctional officer dies of COVID-19
Generic photo of ice
Weather: Parts of North Central West Virginia to be under an ice storm warning
Website, hotline for W.Va. Pandemic EBT benefits launched
Man allegedly holds Clarksburg woman at gun point at her home
UPDATE: Arrest made after woman was allegedly held at gun point at her home

Latest News

Crews clear I-75 in Fayette County, Kentucky.
Synchronized snow plowing in Kentucky
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, rioters try to break through a police barrier at the...
Senate panels call former Capitol Police chief to testify
New Gulf Power Solar Energy Centers
West Virginia solar energy project clears regulatory hurdle
North Carolina authorities say at least three people are dead and 10 others were injured after...
3 dead, 10 injured as North Carolina tornado levels homes
Amy Cooper, the woman arrested last spring for calling 911 during a dispute with a Black man in...
Case dropped after woman in racist NYC run-in gets therapy