Lincoln girls basketball opens preseason practice

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Lincoln girls basketball is one of the few teams in the state that end 2020 with a victory.

The Cougars defeated Nitro in their first round game of the state tournament, 63-55 for their first win in Charleston sine 2015.

Head coach Rob Hawkins & company started practice on Monday. They return three starters from a year ago in Madi Martin, Emily Jett and Hannah Ferris.

Ferris is fully recovered from a torn ACL that she suffered at the end of last season.

