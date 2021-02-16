Advertisement

Lincoln girls basketball opens preseason practice

Won first game in state tournament since 2015 last year
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 8:57 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Lincoln girls basketball is one of the few teams in the state that end 2020 with a victory.

The Cougars defeated Nitro in their first round game of the state tournament, 63-55 for their first win in Charleston sine 2015.

Head coach Rob Hawkins & company started practice on Monday. They return three starters from a year ago in Madi Martin, Emily Jett and Hannah Ferris.

Ferris is fully recovered from a torn ACL that she suffered at the end of last season.

