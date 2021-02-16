Advertisement

Loretta Ann Yerace Molinaro

Loretta Ann Yerace Molinaro
Loretta Ann Yerace Molinaro(Loretta Ann Yerace Molinaro)
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Loretta Ann Yerace Molinaro, 70, of Bridgeport West Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 following complications related to Multiple Sclerosis.  Loretta was born on July 3, 1950 in Fairmont, the daughter of the late James N. Yerace and Rose Mary Yerace.   She is survived by her endearing husband of 45 years, Eugene “Gene” Charles Molinaro, who retired to spend his days providing care and devoting full attention to his family.  Her daughter, Victoria Molinaro Pavelko, Reston, Virginia.  Her son, Gino Joseph Molinaro and wife, Sherilyn Molinaro of White Hall, West Virginia. She is further survived by two grandchildren, Cameron Pavelko and Lyla Molinaro.  Her sister Nicolina (Tom) Levelle of Fairmont, West Virginia and brother, Joseph Yerace of Phoenix, Arizona.   She is also survived by a niece and nephews:  Rose Ann (Michael) Thomas, Thomas (Cassie) Levelle and Christopher Molinaro. Loretta graduated from Fairmont State University and was employed as an Early Childhood Education Teacher for 33 years.  Beginning her career at Shinnston Elementary in 1972 and finishing her career at Johnson Elementary in Bridgeport, West Virginia. Her Kindergarten classroom was always full of energy and delight as the children loved moving among centers learning and laughing with each other. Many students will remember her puppet shows, songs, and laminated learning stations before she retired in 2005. Loretta was a wonderful cook and baker. She enjoyed sharing Christmas cookies with friends and neighbors and no one ever asked, “What’s for dinner?” on a Sunday, because the family knew it was always ‘pasta with homemade sauce.’ Her Italian biscotti, pizzelles, and fritti will be forever remembered by many, as well as her kind heart ready to offer food to anyone who came through the front door. The kitchen was always open and was her favorite “hang out” as with true Italian tradition: food always brings the family together at the table. Condolences may be extended to the family at www.burnsidefuneralhome.com Due to the current pandemic, a private committal service will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kroger Grocery Grab set for March 25
Kroger “Grocery Grab” is a-go
Second W.Va. correctional officer dies of COVID-19
Second W.Va. correctional officer dies of COVID-19
Generic photo of ice
Weather: Parts of North Central West Virginia to be under an ice storm warning
Website, hotline for W.Va. Pandemic EBT benefits launched
Man allegedly holds Clarksburg woman at gun point at her home
UPDATE: Arrest made after woman was allegedly held at gun point at her home

Latest News

Teddy Roosevelt Davis, Jr
Teddy Roosevelt Davis, Jr
Judith Ann Simmons
Judith Ann Simmons
Cole Shannon “Shag Dog” McCourt
Cole Shannon “Shag Dog” McCourt
Frances Louise (Hebb) Kines
Frances Louise (Hebb) Kines