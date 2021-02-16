BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Loretta Ann Yerace Molinaro, 70, of Bridgeport West Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 following complications related to Multiple Sclerosis. Loretta was born on July 3, 1950 in Fairmont, the daughter of the late James N. Yerace and Rose Mary Yerace. She is survived by her endearing husband of 45 years, Eugene “Gene” Charles Molinaro, who retired to spend his days providing care and devoting full attention to his family. Her daughter, Victoria Molinaro Pavelko, Reston, Virginia. Her son, Gino Joseph Molinaro and wife, Sherilyn Molinaro of White Hall, West Virginia. She is further survived by two grandchildren, Cameron Pavelko and Lyla Molinaro. Her sister Nicolina (Tom) Levelle of Fairmont, West Virginia and brother, Joseph Yerace of Phoenix, Arizona. She is also survived by a niece and nephews: Rose Ann (Michael) Thomas, Thomas (Cassie) Levelle and Christopher Molinaro. Loretta graduated from Fairmont State University and was employed as an Early Childhood Education Teacher for 33 years. Beginning her career at Shinnston Elementary in 1972 and finishing her career at Johnson Elementary in Bridgeport, West Virginia. Her Kindergarten classroom was always full of energy and delight as the children loved moving among centers learning and laughing with each other. Many students will remember her puppet shows, songs, and laminated learning stations before she retired in 2005. Loretta was a wonderful cook and baker. She enjoyed sharing Christmas cookies with friends and neighbors and no one ever asked, “What’s for dinner?” on a Sunday, because the family knew it was always ‘pasta with homemade sauce.’ Her Italian biscotti, pizzelles, and fritti will be forever remembered by many, as well as her kind heart ready to offer food to anyone who came through the front door. The kitchen was always open and was her favorite “hang out” as with true Italian tradition: food always brings the family together at the table. Condolences may be extended to the family at www.burnsidefuneralhome.com Due to the current pandemic, a private committal service will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.