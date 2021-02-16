Mon Power warns customers to prepare for potential outages

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mon Power spokesperson, Will Boye reccomended for customers to have three days worth of necessities including non parishable food items and water prepared in case of an outage.

“It’s hard to predict how much trouble ice will cause. We’re monitoring the entire serice area. We are certainley paying attention to the western most counties where the threat of ice or forecast of ice is highest,” he said.

Boye added it’s important to have a flashlight and batteries ready in case the power does go out.

Boye said that having extra blankets and battery powered charging options available for devices was a good idea. As the company couldn’t predict how long an outage could last.

Boye did not reccomend using a gas stove or grill as a source of heat, because they cause high levels of carbon monoxide which could be dangerous.

He also warned those lighting candles to be careful of potential fire hazards.

He said, Mon Power was fully staffed for the weather, but they also had help on call.

“What we’ve done is we also contact contractors that we work with us to be ready. Incase, we need extra hands for this to respond to any potential outage issues,” Boye added.

He said he felt the team was ready and would respond to outages as quickly and safely as possible.

