Morgantown drivers are losing an estimated $1200 per year due to roads

By Veronica Ogbe
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - It is no secret how residents feel about the roads in West Virginia and now a report has been released about the effects the roads are having on your wallets.

As much as West Virginians love country roads, it seems that they might not love us back.

A recent report shows roads that are deteriorating, congested or lack some safety features cost motorists in our state over $1.5 billion annually.

When looking specifically in our region, it was projected that drivers in Morgantown lose on average $1200 per year.

In addition to losing money, people could also lose a loved one.

“On average 11 people are killed in traffic crashes,” said Rocky Moretti Director of Policy & Research, TRIP. “One is far too many. We know when you make safety improvements, you can significantly improve safety of a roadway or intersection so there’s a lot of work to be done.”

The work done would not only provide residents with safer ways to travel, but improve the state economically.

“It is crucial to attracting business, it is crucial to having high paying jobs, not only in the construction industry but in the entire economy, and it is crucial to the quality of life,” said Chairman of the West Virginia Business and Industry Council Mike Clowser.

Since 2017, the state has approved increases in the state’s motor fuel, registration fees and taxes on new car purchase to support additional highway investments. This is in addition to a referendum that was approved to allow the state to borrow up to $1.6 billion to fund Governor Jim Justice’s “Roads to Prosperity” initiative.

However, 4 years later the same problem still resides.

“We still have needs and we still have many roads that need to be upgraded,” said Clowser.

Senator Shelly Moore Capito says they are working on a highway bill to help better the roads and bridges in our state, but right now the state needs $750 million annually for repairs and an additional $380 million for expansion.

