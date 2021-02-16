Mountaineer women’s basketball tabbed No. 14 seed in first release of NCAA bracket

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU women’s basketball has been ranked as the No. 14 overall seed in the midseason first release of the NCAA Tournament bracket.

The ranking reflects the Mountaineers’ position among the nation if the season ended today. The Mountaineers are currently in second place in the Big 12 standings. They are 16-3 overall, 10-3 in league play and have won 11 of their last 12 games.

This week, West Virginia remained at No. 19 in the AP Top 25 Poll. The Mountaineers defeated Kansas Wednesday, 69-61, before having their 11-game winning streak snapped Saturday in a 72-71 loss to Oklahoma.

On Wednesday, the Mountaineers will play at No. 7 Baylor. Tip-off in Waco is set for 8 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.