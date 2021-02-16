Advertisement

Mountaineer women’s basketball tabbed No. 14 seed in first release of NCAA bracket

WVU has won 11 of its last 12 games
WVU women's basketball
WVU women's basketball(wdtv)
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 9:29 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU women’s basketball has been ranked as the No. 14 overall seed in the midseason first release of the NCAA Tournament bracket.

The ranking reflects the Mountaineers’ position among the nation if the season ended today. The Mountaineers are currently in second place in the Big 12 standings. They are 16-3 overall, 10-3 in league play and have won 11 of their last 12 games.

This week, West Virginia remained at No. 19 in the AP Top 25 Poll. The Mountaineers defeated Kansas Wednesday, 69-61, before having their 11-game winning streak snapped Saturday in a 72-71 loss to Oklahoma.

On Wednesday, the Mountaineers will play at No. 7 Baylor. Tip-off in Waco is set for 8 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic photo of ice
Weather: Parts of North Central West Virginia to be under an ice storm warning
Kroger Grocery Grab set for March 25
Kroger “Grocery Grab” is a-go
Several students filmed Beard's crash into the cruiser.
WVU Freshman goes viral after sledding into cop car
Area senators are speaking out after the Senate voted 57-43 to acquit Donald Trump of inciting...
How area senators voted on impeachment
Second W.Va. correctional officer dies of COVID-19
Second W.Va. correctional officer dies of COVID-19

Latest News

Dale Bonner
Bonner Tabbed MEC Player of the Week
WVU men's basketball
WVU Men’s Basketball Up One Spot to No. 13 in AP Top 25 Poll
Lincoln girls basketball
Lincoln girls basketball opens preseason practice
Sean McNeil
WVU guard McNeil named Big 12 co-Player of the Week