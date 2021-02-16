Russell Dean Vance, 63, a resident of Elkins, passed from this life on Thursday, February 11. 2021, at Davis Medical Center in Elkins. Russell was born, Monday, September 23, 1957, in Akron, OH, a son of the late James Calvin Vance who preceded him in death, Sunday, February 27th, 1983 and Shirley Irene Graham Vance, who survives in Elkins. Also, left to cherish his memory is one daughter, Jessica Ann Vance of Florida, four brothers, James Calvin Vance Jr, Gary Wayne Vance, and Steven Patrick Vance, all of Elkins, John Michael Vance of Grafton, five sisters, Lana Susan Vance of Beverly, Phyllis Jean Vance, Debi Lynn Vance and Marilyn Faye Harris all of Elkins, Sharon Kay Campbell and fiancé, Greg Wilcox both of Mt. Claire, six special nephews, Gene Herndon, Richard Smith, Justin Vance, Caleb Pennington, Cortlan and Nick Campbell, several other nieces and nephews, uncle, Delmas Graham and wife Luceba of Beverly, and three best friends, Jim Ebert, Jeff Barb, and Brucey Howell. Preceding him in death besides his father were two sisters, Diana Ruth Pudder, and Michele Lee Pennington, and one brother, Donald Eugene Vance. Russell was a graduate of Boston Public High School. He had worked for many years as a cook for Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston and several nursing homes throughout Boston. At the time of his death, he was employed by Jim Ebert of Elkins. He enjoyed building and collecting model cars. Russell was the life of the party and always knew how to make someone laugh. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Victoria Mallow and Robert Herron for the care and love they showed Russell. Visitation will be held at Randolph Funeral Home Thursday, February 18, 2021, from 11am until Noon, the funeral hour. Interment will follow in Maplewood Cemetery Elkins.

