Advertisement

St. Patrick’s Day essay contest accepting submissions from W.Va. 7th grade students

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - First Lady Cathy Justice is inviting all 7th grade students across West Virginia to participate in a St. Patrick’s Day essay contest.

All 7th grade students from public schools, private schools, as well as those who are home-schooled, are all welcome to participate in the latest installment of the First Lady’s “Student Artist Series.”

Eligible students are encouraged to think about the following Irish proverb:

”A good friend is like a four-leaf clover, hard to find and lucky to have.”

Then, in 500 words or less, write an essay about a friend they feel lucky to have and explain why.

Winners will be announced by Wednesday, March 17. Prizes will be awarded to winning essays.

Essays must be received by Monday, March 8. Students may submit an essay via email to First.Lady@wv.gov or mail their entries to:

The Governor’s Mansion

1716 Kanawha Boulevard East

Charleston, WV 25305

With their submission, students MUST include their contact information, including their phone number, email address, school name, county, teacher name, and teacher email address.

For questions, please contact the First Lady’s Special Assistant, Katie Speece, at 304-558-3588 or kate.e.speece@wv.gov.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kroger Grocery Grab set for March 25
Kroger “Grocery Grab” is a-go
Second W.Va. correctional officer dies of COVID-19
Second W.Va. correctional officer dies of COVID-19
Generic photo of ice
Weather: Parts of North Central West Virginia to be under an ice storm warning
Website, hotline for W.Va. Pandemic EBT benefits launched
Man allegedly holds Clarksburg woman at gun point at her home
UPDATE: Arrest made after woman was allegedly held at gun point at her home

Latest News

New Gulf Power Solar Energy Centers
West Virginia solar energy project clears regulatory hurdle
Courtesy: Mon Health
Intermed Labs at Mon Health completes pilot for Hand Surgery Simulator
The Health Plan
Health Plan of West Virginia, Inc. donates $25,000 to Project Hope of Huntington
St. Patrick’s Day essay contest accepting submissions from W.Va. 7th grade students
St. Patrick’s Day essay contest for 7th grade students