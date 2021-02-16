St. Patrick’s Day essay contest accepting submissions from W.Va. 7th grade students

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - First Lady Cathy Justice is inviting all 7th grade students across West Virginia to participate in a St. Patrick’s Day essay contest.

All 7th grade students from public schools, private schools, as well as those who are home-schooled, are all welcome to participate in the latest installment of the First Lady’s “Student Artist Series.”

Eligible students are encouraged to think about the following Irish proverb:

”A good friend is like a four-leaf clover, hard to find and lucky to have.”

Then, in 500 words or less, write an essay about a friend they feel lucky to have and explain why.

Winners will be announced by Wednesday, March 17. Prizes will be awarded to winning essays.

Essays must be received by Monday, March 8. Students may submit an essay via email to First.Lady@wv.gov or mail their entries to:

The Governor’s Mansion 1716 Kanawha Boulevard East Charleston, WV 25305

With their submission, students MUST include their contact information, including their phone number, email address, school name, county, teacher name, and teacher email address.

For questions, please contact the First Lady’s Special Assistant, Katie Speece, at 304-558-3588 or kate.e.speece@wv.gov.

