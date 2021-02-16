BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Teddy Roosevelt Davis, Jr., 82 of Fairmont passed away on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Tygart Center at Fairmont Campus in Fairmont. He was born in Fairmont on September 9, 1938 a son of the late Teddy Roosevelt and Dessie Pearl Moore Davis, Sr. Teddy proudly served his country in the United States Army. He worked at Owens-Illinois Glass Company for 21 years, he then worked for Warehouse Grocery for 5 years, then retired with 15 years’ service from Creative Label. He was a dedicated member of Pleasant Valley Church of Christ. Teddy loved cars, trucks, and motorcycles. He was a huge NASCAR fan and Dale Earnhardt Sr. was his favorite driver. He was an avid WVU sports and Dallas Cowboys fan. He was known as a people person who enjoyed being around his friends and family. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years Frances Foster Davis; one son Steve Davis and his wife Donna of Smithfield, Virginia; three grandchildren Emma Davis, Skylar Steadman and her husband Brent and Chrissy Page; one great grandson Bryson Thomas; a sister-in-law Kay Norman and her companion Lawrence Worley; and several nieces and nephews including Tammy Compton his niece who assisted as his caregiver. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers and sisters, Letta Louise Cochran, Iva Dean Evans, Margaret Satterfield, and Noma Belle Davis; and a sister-in-law Joyce Compton and her husband Lawrence. In keeping with his wishes Teddy will be cremated. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home is honored to assist in caring out these wishes. Condolences may be left for the family at www.carpenterandford.com

