Advertisement

Two charged in alleged grand larceny of Tractor Supply in Randolph County

Charles Law (L) and Stephanie Teter (R)
Charles Law (L) and Stephanie Teter (R)(State of West Virginia)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANDOLPH COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people have been charged in the alleged grand larceny of a Tractor Supply in Randolph County.

On Feb. 15, Deputy B.M. Roy and Deputy A.B. Beverly along with Officers from the WVSP and EPD say they responded to Tractor Supply on the 5 Lane in Elkins for a reported Breaking & Entering.

While in route to the scene 911 reported that the subjects who were taking the items were leaving the scene in a white chevy pickup and heading south on the Country Club Road, according to the press release.

Officers say they found the truck near the Bowling Alley as they were now heading north on Country Club Road. Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the truck, but it began to speed up and showed no signs of stopping as it crossed the 5 Lane and traveled on to Chenoweth Creek Road, according to police. The vehicle then entered the parking lot of AT&T / Busy Beaver and came to a stop.

Police say Stephanie Teter and Charles Law were the people in the truck. While approaching the truck, officers say they could see in plain view multiple items that were taken from Tractor Supply. Items taken were identified by a Manager of Tractor Supply and valued at $1,500. The investigation also determined that the suspects had also stolen items from Walmart and Busy Beaver stores, according to the report.

Police say that Teter had crawled under the fence at Tractor Supply and with assistance from another party had helped put the stolen items over the fence into the truck.

Both suspects were arrested by Deputies and transported to TVRJ. Law was charged with Grand Larceny and Conspiracy, Teter was charged with Grand Larceny, Conspiracy and Entering without Breaking.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kroger Grocery Grab set for March 25
Kroger “Grocery Grab” is a-go
Second W.Va. correctional officer dies of COVID-19
Second W.Va. correctional officer dies of COVID-19
Generic photo of ice
Weather: Parts of North Central West Virginia to be under an ice storm warning
Website, hotline for W.Va. Pandemic EBT benefits launched
Several students filmed Beard's crash into the cruiser.
WVU Freshman goes viral after sledding into cop car

Latest News

Land resources students receive forestry, land surveying scholarships at Glenville State College
Land resources students receive forestry, land surveying scholarships at Glenville State College
The WV DHHR is reporting 4 new COVID-19 deaths.
Health officials report 228 new cases of COVID-19, four additional deaths in W.Va.
Mon Power warns customers to prepare for potential outages
Mon Power warns customers to prepare for potential outages
Mon Power warns customers to prepare for potential outages
Mon Power warns customers to prepare for potential outages