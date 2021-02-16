Two charged in alleged grand larceny of Tractor Supply in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people have been charged in the alleged grand larceny of a Tractor Supply in Randolph County.

On Feb. 15, Deputy B.M. Roy and Deputy A.B. Beverly along with Officers from the WVSP and EPD say they responded to Tractor Supply on the 5 Lane in Elkins for a reported Breaking & Entering.

While in route to the scene 911 reported that the subjects who were taking the items were leaving the scene in a white chevy pickup and heading south on the Country Club Road, according to the press release.

Officers say they found the truck near the Bowling Alley as they were now heading north on Country Club Road. Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the truck, but it began to speed up and showed no signs of stopping as it crossed the 5 Lane and traveled on to Chenoweth Creek Road, according to police. The vehicle then entered the parking lot of AT&T / Busy Beaver and came to a stop.

Police say Stephanie Teter and Charles Law were the people in the truck. While approaching the truck, officers say they could see in plain view multiple items that were taken from Tractor Supply. Items taken were identified by a Manager of Tractor Supply and valued at $1,500. The investigation also determined that the suspects had also stolen items from Walmart and Busy Beaver stores, according to the report.

Police say that Teter had crawled under the fence at Tractor Supply and with assistance from another party had helped put the stolen items over the fence into the truck.

Both suspects were arrested by Deputies and transported to TVRJ. Law was charged with Grand Larceny and Conspiracy, Teter was charged with Grand Larceny, Conspiracy and Entering without Breaking.

