Union Rescue Mission keeps Fairmont community members warm and safe during winter storm

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - As winter weather brings frigid temperatures, it also brings an importance for winter warming shelters for people experiencing homelessness.

Executive Director of Union Mission George Batten tells 5 News the nonprofit helped 10 men and three women stay out of the cold for 44 nights last month.

“We got to be able to protect everybody here,” said Batten.

Right now, nobody at the mission is leaving except for mandatory appointments such as a doctor’s visit.

“We can’t take them in and let them go, take them in and let them go here because we run the risk of exposure to covid,” Batten said.

Anyone who comes and stays at the warming shelter has to quarantine for 10 days and are then able to join others.

“Generally, when the stomach bug hits in november, december, we haven’t had any of that flow through here because of the isolation and everything else, we kept everybody healthy,” Batten continued.

Batten says that while he recognizes the need, the pandemic continues to be a reality.

“They’re not going to the library; they’re not going up to the store; they’re not spending two and three hours every other day outside,” said Batten.

The executive director says there continues to be no cases of COVID-19 or the flu at the shelter. He said that he hopes there is an end to the pandemic soon so that operations can go back to normal.

The cold shelter is located at 214 Cleveland Ave. in Fairmont and is open from 10 pm to 6 am.

