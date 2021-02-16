UPDATE: Arrest made after woman was allegedly held at gun point at her home

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) -

UPDATE: (FEB. 16 2021, 5:53 A.M.)

5 News obtained new information about an incident where a man allegedly pulled a gun on an Adamston area homeowner.

Clarksburg police say an arrest has been made. They say the individual arrested is identified as the person with the alleged gun.

Police are following up with witnesses, and once the investigation is complete, appropriate criminal charges will be filed.

No names have been released at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY (FEB. 9 2021, 2:46 P.M.)

Clarksburg Police were talking to witnesses after someone allegedly pulled a gun on a homeowner in the Adamston area.

Clarksburg resident, Tracy Brady went outside to warm up her car before work and was faced with a complete stranger on her porch.

“My porch is literally five feet long. It’s really tiny there was a man standing on my stairs, another one on my walk way, and I’m like what are you doing. They are like oh we’re looking for someone named Joyce, and I’m like there is no one here by that name,” she said.

Brady added that another man came from around the right side of her house to join the other two.

She asked the men to leave multiple times. However, they kept insisting that Joyce lived there and Brady was lying.

“I’m like you need to go, and started taking pictures of them. He’s like oh you’re going to take pictures huh, and I was like you’re on my property get out of here,” Brady said.

The men started to leave as Brady’s family heard the ruckus and came to the door.

“He was about 25 feet away from my front steps at that point. Then he pulled out the gun and held it up. Then started laughing, put it back, and they walked off,” she continued.

Brady immediately called the police and sent them the photo she took.

According to City Hall, the Clarksburg Police Department had identified the individual with the alleged gun and they planned to continue their investigation.

Brady added this isn’t the first time she’s felt unsafe in her area. Roughly eight years ago someone tried breaking into her house.

However, she said she has no intentions of moving.

“Things like that happen in our neighborhood from time to time. I’m definitely on high alert but it’s my home. I live here. I own the house. I don’t want people on my property that don’t belong there,” Brady said.

Police planned to file criminal charges when the investigation was complete.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.