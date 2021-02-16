Wednesday’s WVU-Baylor game postponed due to inclement weather in Texas

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 19 West Virginia will have to wait for its grudge match against No. 7 Baylor.

Wednesday’s game in Waco has been postponed due to inclement weather in Texas.

🗓️ 🖊️#Big12WBB 𝚜𝚌𝚑𝚎𝚍𝚞𝚕𝚎 𝚞𝚙𝚍𝚊𝚝𝚎:



Due to inclement weather, the @WVUWBB at @BaylorWBB scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 17 has been postponed. Additional information will be released when available. — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) February 16, 2021

The Big 12 will work with both teams to reschedule the game.

The Mountaineers are set to host TCU on Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. on Senior Day.

