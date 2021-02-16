Advertisement

Wednesday’s WVU-Baylor game postponed due to inclement weather in Texas

The Big 12 will work with both teams to reschedule the game
Didi Richards
Didi Richards(Dale Sparks/ WVU Athletics)
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 19 West Virginia will have to wait for its grudge match against No. 7 Baylor.

Wednesday’s game in Waco has been postponed due to inclement weather in Texas.

The Big 12 will work with both teams to reschedule the game.

The Mountaineers are set to host TCU on Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. on Senior Day.

