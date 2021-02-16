Advertisement

West Virginia solar energy project clears regulatory hurdle

New Gulf Power Solar Energy Centers
New Gulf Power Solar Energy Centers(WJHG/WECP)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A planned solar electric generating facility in West Virginia has cleared a regulatory hurdle.

The state Public Service Commission granted a sitting certificate to Wild Hill Solar LLC, which plans to build a 92.5-megawatt facility on 795 acres of agricultural land in Jefferson County.

The PSC said in a news release that the power generated from the solar facility will be sold into a regional wholesale market.

The project is estimated to cost $125 million.

