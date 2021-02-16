Wisdom to Wealth- Tuesday, Feb. 16

John Halterman: Are you a federal employee and getting near retirement and wondering what steps do I need to take? Well, don’t worry, I’ve worked with hundreds of federal employees, so I know exactly what to do. You know, the first thing we need to do is let’s evaluate exactly what type of lifestyle you plan to live in retirement and how much income you’re going to need. The second thing, we gotta figure out your pension. Are you going to take the full benefit, or a joint survivorship? And we gotta also look at your TSB. Are you going to be keeping it there or are you going to roll it over or are you going to de-income from it? And so, income evaluation is super important. And then let’s figure out your health care. Because we gotta look at your health insurance, but we also have to look at do we need long-term care. And so, don’t worry, I know all that sounds overwhelming. But in all reality, I can help. We do this every single day. So, for more answers, call or visit our website today.

