WV House Bill aims at limiting Gubernatorial powers during state of emergency

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Jim Justice issued a state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic in mid-March of 2020. Since then, state lawmakers have made several attempts to limit the Governor’s powers. The latest attempt comes in the form of House Bill 2003.

The bill was introduced by House Majority Leader Amy Summers (R-Taylor) last week. It was cosigned by ten other Republican delegates.

The goal is to redefine the scope of the Governor’s powers after they enact a state of emergency. This would include giving the legislature power to define and end a state of emergency and granting the legislature more authority in federal fund allocation.

“That is not to say that the governor has done a poor job. I think that he has done a very good job for the most part. But there are issues like appropriations where the legislature deserves to have a say when we are getting close to one - or over - a billion dollars in federal funding,” said Del. Joey Garcia, a Freshman Delegate from Marion County.

The bill has found support from both sides of the aisle in its early phases, but it has yet to move out of the House Judicial Committee.

Gov. Justice was asked about the efforts to limit his powers by a reporter from WV Metro News last week, the Governor said:

“I’m going to go back to something my dad taught me a long, long time ago and said ‘if it’s working, don’t fix it.’”

