WVU guard McNeil named Big 12 co-Player of the Week
Averaged 23.5 points in two games for Mountaineers this week
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 8:50 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mountaineer guard Sean McNeil has been named the Big 12 co-Player of the Week.
He shares the honor with Oklahoma guard Austin Reaves.
McNeil is the third Mountaineer to win player of the week, joining Derek Culver and Deuce McBride. It’s the first time since 1993-94 that three different players have garnered Player of the Week honors (Atlantic 10).
He averaged 23.5 points for WVU last week with a career-high 26 points in the win over No. 7 Texas Tech. He hit five threes in each game against the Red Raiders & the Sooners.
