WVU guard McNeil named Big 12 co-Player of the Week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mountaineer guard Sean McNeil has been named the Big 12 co-Player of the Week.

He shares the honor with Oklahoma guard Austin Reaves.

McNeil is the third Mountaineer to win player of the week, joining Derek Culver and Deuce McBride. It’s the first time since 1993-94 that three different players have garnered Player of the Week honors (Atlantic 10).

🚨 McNeil Earns Big 12 Honors



Sean McNeil is the third different Mountaineer to earn Big 12 Player of the Week honors this season. It's the first time since the 1993-94 season (Atlantic 10) that WVU has had at least three different players earn Player of the Week honors. pic.twitter.com/jP0Yf7AcIn — WVU Men's Basketball (@WVUhoops) February 15, 2021

He averaged 23.5 points for WVU last week with a career-high 26 points in the win over No. 7 Texas Tech. He hit five threes in each game against the Red Raiders & the Sooners.

