WVU Men’s Basketball Up One Spot to No. 13 in AP Top 25 Poll

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU men’s basketball rises one spot to No. 13 in this week’s AP Top 25 Poll.

The Mountaineers went 1-1 last week. West Virginia won at No. 7 Texas Tech Tuesday, 82-71. On Saturday, WVU fell to No. 12 Oklahoma in a double-overtime thriller, 91-90.

The team is currently 14-6 overall and 7-4 in Big 12 play. They will next play at Texas Saturday at 3 p.m.

