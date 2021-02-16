WVU men’s soccer begins 2021 campaign at Coastal Carolina

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU men’s soccer is set to open up its 2021 spring campaign against Coastal Carolina this Saturday at 2 p.m.

Head coach Dan Stratford enters year one at the helm for the Mountaineers.

WVU has only had three outdoor practices and six intersquad scrimmages so far.

5️⃣ days out‼



It's officially 𝔾𝔸𝕄𝔼 𝕎𝔼𝔼𝕂, and we're celebrating with the Backyard Brawl! Here's Josh DiMatteo's game winner in the 2018 edition of everyone's favorite rivalry. #HailWV pic.twitter.com/BR5vFwdG7E — WVU Men's Soccer (@WVUMensSoccer) February 15, 2021

