Advertisement

WVU men’s soccer begins 2021 campaign at Coastal Carolina

Mountaineers meet Chanticleers on Saturday at noon
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 8:49 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU men’s soccer is set to open up its 2021 spring campaign against Coastal Carolina this Saturday at 2 p.m.

Head coach Dan Stratford enters year one at the helm for the Mountaineers.

WVU has only had three outdoor practices and six intersquad scrimmages so far.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic photo of ice
Weather: Parts of North Central West Virginia to be under an ice storm warning
Kroger Grocery Grab set for March 25
Kroger “Grocery Grab” is a-go
Several students filmed Beard's crash into the cruiser.
WVU Freshman goes viral after sledding into cop car
Area senators are speaking out after the Senate voted 57-43 to acquit Donald Trump of inciting...
How area senators voted on impeachment
Second W.Va. correctional officer dies of COVID-19
Second W.Va. correctional officer dies of COVID-19

Latest News

WVU women's basketball
Mountaineer women’s basketball tabbed No. 14 seed in first release of NCAA bracket
Dale Bonner
Bonner Tabbed MEC Player of the Week
WVU men's basketball
WVU Men’s Basketball Up One Spot to No. 13 in AP Top 25 Poll
Lincoln girls basketball
Lincoln girls basketball opens preseason practice
Sean McNeil
WVU guard McNeil named Big 12 co-Player of the Week