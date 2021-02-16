WVU men’s soccer begins 2021 campaign at Coastal Carolina
Mountaineers meet Chanticleers on Saturday at noon
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 8:49 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU men’s soccer is set to open up its 2021 spring campaign against Coastal Carolina this Saturday at 2 p.m.
Head coach Dan Stratford enters year one at the helm for the Mountaineers.
WVU has only had three outdoor practices and six intersquad scrimmages so far.
Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.