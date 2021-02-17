Advertisement

5 sports podcast Episode 6: Fairmont State’s Isaiah Sanders & Zyon Dobbs

“Showtime” & “The Everlasting Dobbstopper”
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State guards Isaiah Sanders & Zyon Dobbs join the 5 sports team on Episode 6 of the 5 Sports Podcast.

Topics discussed: Both players transferring to the Fighting Falcons, the impact of head coach Tim Koenig, who would win a game of one-on-one and so much more!

Click the video above to watch Episode 5 or listen on Spotify, Apple or wherever you get your podcasts.

