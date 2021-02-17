Anna Hamelin’s Morning Forecast | February 17th, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We awake to bitter temperatures, and only rise into the mid-20s during the day. We are under a winter storm watch, as the storm is expected to bring snowfall as well as icing across the area from Wednesday night until Friday morning. Today will be cold, with scattered snow showers late in the evening. The snow showers organize into heavier snowfall headed into Thursday morning. Heavy snowfall continues through the day on Thursday and overnight into Friday morning, and temperature stay in the low 30s both days. The snow showers finally start to break up headed into Friday afternoon, but accumulations over 4 inches are definitely possible. Currently, it looks like we could see up to 4 inches in the lowlands and up to 8 inches in the highlands by Friday afternoon. Additionally, it appears that scattered snow showers could continue to fall off and on during the day on Saturday, though this snowfall will be much lighter. Sunday looks much drier, and despite a morning low in the single digits, we may warm up close to 40 during the day. However, rain is on the way headed into Monday morning, and we get a break in those showers during the day on Tuesday, but they return on Tuesday night.

Today: A dry and mostly cloudy but very cold day. High: 3o.

Tonight: Cold with snow. Low: 26.

Thursday: Wintry mix through the day. High: 34.

Friday: Morning snow, dry afternoon. High: 31.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.