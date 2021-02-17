Advertisement

Black business owner shares her story during Black History Month

By Veronica Ogbe
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After quitting her job one year ago, Tracy Jones set out to accomplish a lifelong goal of hers.

“I had this goal that I wanted to do something bigger, I wanted to do something more profound. I wanted to be able to be the whole aesthetician professional that I am,” said Tracy.

Tracy has 29 years of experience in the world of beauty and is the owner of the new business Wax Bar. She is celebrating the recent achievement by telling the story of her success through her culture and personal story.

“Every day is black history to me, however this year I wanted to tell my story or ‘her story’ and so it’s not history but ‘herstory’,” Tracy said.

The journey to accomplish her dreams began as a little girl.

“Growing up in this area, there was no one that was there to be a mentor or a role model. Buying makeup meant going to the drug store and getting Wet N Wild which did not match our complexion,” Tracy continued.

Soon, she realized she wanted to be a role model to others after an encounter with a stranger.

“I was so blown away when I went to Pittsburgh, which was the big city to me to get this Fashion Fair makeup, because the woman who helped me, looked like me and I had never seen that before,” said Tracy.

Now, Tracy sees herself and her business as a place anyone can experience black history while enjoying the luxuries she has to offer.

“I feel very fortunate to have the Wax Bar, to have a place where educate or ‘skinucate’ as I like to call it, teach people what they need to know, what they need to do specifically for their skin and body care needs,” continued Tracy.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Law (L) and Stephanie Teter (R)
Two charged in alleged grand larceny of Tractor Supply in Randolph County
Mon Power warns customers to prepare for potential outages
Mon Power warns customers to prepare for potential outages
State of Emergency Winter
Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency for four W.Va. counties
Man allegedly holds Clarksburg woman at gun point at her home
UPDATE: Arrest made after woman was allegedly held at gun point at her home
"American Pickers" coming to West Virginia
History Channel’s “American Pickers” coming to West Virginia

Latest News

Police: Two men pulled guns on each other after a vehicle accident on High Street
Police: Two men pulled guns on each other after a vehicle accident on High Street
State of preparedness: Emergency crew ready for winter storm
State of preparedness: Emergency crew ready for winter storm
State of preparedness: Emergency crew ready for winter storm
State of preparedness: Emergency crew ready for winter storm
Kevin Corriveau's Evening forecast for February 17, 2021
Kevin Corriveau's Evening forecast for February 17, 2021