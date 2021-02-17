Black business owner shares her story during Black History Month

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After quitting her job one year ago, Tracy Jones set out to accomplish a lifelong goal of hers.

“I had this goal that I wanted to do something bigger, I wanted to do something more profound. I wanted to be able to be the whole aesthetician professional that I am,” said Tracy.

Tracy has 29 years of experience in the world of beauty and is the owner of the new business Wax Bar. She is celebrating the recent achievement by telling the story of her success through her culture and personal story.

“Every day is black history to me, however this year I wanted to tell my story or ‘her story’ and so it’s not history but ‘herstory’,” Tracy said.

The journey to accomplish her dreams began as a little girl.

“Growing up in this area, there was no one that was there to be a mentor or a role model. Buying makeup meant going to the drug store and getting Wet N Wild which did not match our complexion,” Tracy continued.

Soon, she realized she wanted to be a role model to others after an encounter with a stranger.

“I was so blown away when I went to Pittsburgh, which was the big city to me to get this Fashion Fair makeup, because the woman who helped me, looked like me and I had never seen that before,” said Tracy.

Now, Tracy sees herself and her business as a place anyone can experience black history while enjoying the luxuries she has to offer.

“I feel very fortunate to have the Wax Bar, to have a place where educate or ‘skinucate’ as I like to call it, teach people what they need to know, what they need to do specifically for their skin and body care needs,” continued Tracy.

