Braxton County community vaccination clinic rescheduled due to weather

GASSAWAY, W.Va (WDTV) - The Braxton County COVID-19 vaccination clinic scheduled for Thursday, February 18 will be rescheduled due to impending weather.

Individuals scheduled to receive their second vaccination will be rescheduled for Friday, February 19. Those who were scheduled to receive their first vaccination will be rescheduled for next Thursday, February 25. Patients will be contacted directly with their new appointment times.

Individuals interested in being added to the waitlist for future clinics can call 1-833-734-0965 or visit www.vaccinate.wv.org.

