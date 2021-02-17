Claire Theresa Bailey Claire Theresa Bailey, 95, of Fairmont passed away on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at St. Barbara’s Memorial Nursing Home in Monongah. She was born in New York, New York on April 27, 1925 a daughter of the late Joseph and Eva Brown Howe. She was a loving homemaker, wife, and mother. She was a faithful member of Barrackville Church of Christ. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and talking to friends and family. She most enjoyed time spent with her family. She is survived by two daughter Susan Woods and her husband William of Fairmont and Dawn Parr of Arizona; one granddaughter Michele Maurer and one great granddaughter Crystal Ortner. She was preceded in death by her husband Harold Parr. In keeping with her wishes Claire will be cremated. A private burial of cremains will be conducted at a later date at Beverly Hills Memorial Gardens. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home is honored to be conducting all arrangements. Condolences may be left for the family at: www.carpenterandford.com

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.