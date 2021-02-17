Department of Veterans Affairs’ vaccinates 1 million Veterans

MARTINSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - On Wednesday, the Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA) Veterans Health Administration vaccinated its 1 millionth Veteran with their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The Martinsburg VA Medical Center has administered more than 4,900 first doses of the Moderna vaccine to local Veterans and 387 second doses. The VA began COVID-19 immunizations in December 2020. As of February 17, VA has vaccinated 329,685 of Veterans with a second dose.

Second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are given 21 days after the first dose, second doses of the Moderna vaccine are given 28 days after the first dose; the second dose completes the course of vaccination.

“VA guidance encourages local flexibility in order to maximize COVID-19 vaccine access and efficiency and limit potential vaccine waste,” said Acting VA Under Secretary for Health Richard Stone, M.D. “In this limited supply phase, our COVID-19 vaccination strategy is balancing site-specific resources, facility needs, vaccine availability, and status of the pandemic locally, as well as strict storage, handling and transportation parameters of available vaccines.”

Veterans who would like additional information can visit the VA COVID-19 vaccines webpage, visit their local facility’s website www.martinsburg.va.gov or contact their care team.

