Edward Martin “Marty” Thompson Edward Martin “Marty” Thompson, 78, of Clarksburg passed away on Tuesday, February 16, 2020 in the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center following an extended illness. He was born in Shinnston on May 10, 1942, a son of the late Edward John Thompson and Ruth Jean Zebley Thompson Shreves. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Dora Amelia “Susie” Armstrong Thompson, whom he married on April 20, 1968. Also surviving are two sons, David Martin Thompson and his wife Peggy of Elkins, and Michael Richard Thompson and his fiancé Kristina Rizzo of Clarksburg; 7 grandchildren, Derek Thompson and wife Chelsie of Clarksburg, Chastity Kettleson and Andrew of Grafton, David Martin Thompson, Jr. of Grafton, Tory Michael Thompson of Salem, Steven Andrew Thompson and Hannah of Clarksburg, Hunter Douglas Thompson of Clarksburg, Hannah Collins of Clarksburg; 9 great grandchildren whom he adored, Keri-May and Aubreiona Brannon, Jessika, Taylah, Aleecia, Jayceon “Bubby” and Cassandra Thompson, and Matthew and Hunter Setler; one brother, Larry Thompson of Clarksburg; three sisters, Susie Thompson Palmer and husband Charles of Quiet Dell, Cathy Thompson Boals and husband Butch of Ivor, VA, and Diane Thompson Arnett and husband Frank of Clarksburg; his aunt, “Bubbles” Stormick; his uncle, David Zebley of Clarksburg; Jeremy Starkey of Clarksburg, whom he considered a son; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was also preceded in death by one son, Steven B. Thompson in 2019. Marty was a 1960 graduate of Victory High School and proudly served in the United States Air Force. He received his bachelor’s degree in accounting from Fairmont State College. He previously was the Manager of Burger Chef, worked at various glass factories in the Clarksburg area, and retired in 2001 from Harrison Rural Electric as a business manager. He was also involved with S.C.O.R.E. Business Management Consultation with his lifelong friend, Nick Lambernedis. Marty always enjoyed gardening, sitting on his front porch, his dogs and his artwork. He was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and loved all WVU Mountaineer Sports. Marty was an avid artist and always had a way to make you laugh and smile. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Thursday from 2:00 to 8:00 pm, where funeral services will be held on Friday, February 19, 2021 with Reverend Richard Settles officiating. Interment will be in the WV National Cemetery where full military graveside rites will be accorded. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

Edward Martin “Marty” Thompson (Picasa | Edward Martin “Marty” Thompson)