Elkins names Jimmy Hankins new head football coach

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Elkins high school has named Jimmy Hankins the 16th head football coach in the school’s history.

He was approved by the Randolph County Board of Education this week.

Hankins travels to Randolph County after 9-years as an assistant coach at Lewis County High School.

The Marshall graduate has also been an assistant at Robert C. Byrd, Providence High School in Charlotte, NC and River Valley High School in Ohio.

Hankins replaces 4-year head man Evan Hott who resigned in December. The 16th-seeded Tigers went 6-4 in 2020 and won the first playoff game in school history, defeating No. 1 Sissonville, 42-27.

