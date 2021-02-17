Advertisement

Elkins names Jimmy Hankins new head football coach

9-year assistant at Lewis County
Hankins
Hankins(WDTV)
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 9:51 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Elkins high school has named Jimmy Hankins the 16th head football coach in the school’s history.

He was approved by the Randolph County Board of Education this week.

Hankins travels to Randolph County after 9-years as an assistant coach at Lewis County High School.

The Marshall graduate has also been an assistant at Robert C. Byrd, Providence High School in Charlotte, NC and River Valley High School in Ohio.

Hankins replaces 4-year head man Evan Hott who resigned in December. The 16th-seeded Tigers went 6-4 in 2020 and won the first playoff game in school history, defeating No. 1 Sissonville, 42-27.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kroger Grocery Grab set for March 25
Kroger “Grocery Grab” is a-go
Mon Power warns customers to prepare for potential outages
Mon Power warns customers to prepare for potential outages
Charles Law (L) and Stephanie Teter (R)
Two charged in alleged grand larceny of Tractor Supply in Randolph County
State of Emergency Winter
Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency for four W.Va. counties
Second W.Va. correctional officer dies of COVID-19
Second W.Va. correctional officer dies of COVID-19

Latest News

Rick Hill
Hill leads Warriors into AAA in first season at Trinity
WVU Soccer
WVU men’s soccer season opener vs. Coastal Carolina cancelled
Fairmont State
No home spectators allowed for remainder of MEC winter sport events
Glenville State
Glenville State pauses athletics through Feb. 22