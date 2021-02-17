Advertisement

Harrison County offering 2.5% discount on all second half tax payments

(WBKO)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The Harrison County 2020 second half property taxes are due.

A discount of 2.5% will be allowed on all second half payments received or postmarked by Monday, March 1, according to Sheriff Robert Matheny.

To expedite the collection of taxes, bring or mail your tax statements with your payment.

You can call The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office for the amount due at 304-624-8685. All 2020 taxes will be delinquent and subject to publication if not paid by April 30, 2021.

