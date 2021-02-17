Health centers across West Virginia awarded $17.5 Million grant

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) health center cluster grant program has awarded $17,580,688 for health centers across West Virginia, announced U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

Individual awards listed below:

· WomenCare, Inc. – $3,431,227

· Cabin Creek Health Systems, Inc. – $2,829,469

· Lincoln County Primary Medical Center, Inc. – $2,405,865

· Wirt County Health Service Association, Inc. – $2,366,414

· Pendleton Community Care, Inc. – $2,073,295

· St. George Medical Clinic, Inc. – $1,631,725

· Valley Health Care, Inc. – $1,436,276

· Ritchie County Primary Care Assoc., Inc. – $1,406,397

“As we continue battle the COVID-19 pandemic, health centers provide essential services that many West Virginians rely on. Making sure that our medical professionals have the tools and resources they need to effectively do their jobs and keep our communities safe is an incredibly important part of our relief efforts, and this funding will help support that. I will continue to advocate on their behalf and secure federal resources like this,” Senator Capito said.

“Our West Virginia health centers are front and center in providing care for our fellow West Virginians, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. I’m pleased HHS is investing more than $17.5 million in our health centers across West Virginia to help ensure all West Virginians have access to quality, reliable healthcare regardless of where they live. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to advocate for funding and resources to support health centers across the Mountain State,” Senator Manchin said.

