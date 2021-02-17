Health officials report 289 new cases of COVID-19, 9 additional deaths in W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 289 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State on Wednesday.

It brings the total count to 128,405.

252,901 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 145,734 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

DHHR officials also reported nine additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Wednesday bringing the death count to 2,225.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 66-year old female from Mercer County, an 83-year old female from Wyoming County, a 90-year old female from Fayette County, a 79-year old male from Taylor County, a 95-year old male from Harrison County, an 80-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 70-year old male from Grant County, a 68-year old male from Grant County, and an 83-year old female from Wayne County.

“We mourn with all families suffering the loss of loved ones due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

DHHR officials said 10,522 cases are currently active.

According to data from the DHHR, 320 patients are currently hospitalized, 74 patients are in ICU, and 32 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,161), Berkeley (9,471), Boone (1,528), Braxton (766), Brooke (1,975), Cabell (7,591), Calhoun (218), Clay (370), Doddridge (450), Fayette (2,576), Gilmer (683), Grant (1,041), Greenbrier (2,368), Hampshire (1,485), Hancock (2,559), Hardy (1,252), Harrison (4,769), Jackson (1,642), Jefferson (3,541), Kanawha (11,735), Lewis (1,000), Lincoln (1,195), Logan (2,612), Marion (3,592), Marshall (2,966), Mason (1,742), McDowell (1,328), Mercer (4,123), Mineral (2,565), Mingo (2,075), Monongalia (7,650), Monroe (928), Morgan (905), Nicholas (1,145), Ohio (3,554), Pendleton (613), Pleasants (792), Pocahontas (577), Preston (2,488), Putnam (4,090), Raleigh (4,530), Randolph (2,349), Ritchie (600), Roane (486), Summers (693), Taylor (1,068), Tucker (492), Tyler (605), Upshur (1,626), Wayne (2,571), Webster (285), Wetzel (1,054), Wirt (341), Wood (6,882), Wyoming (1,702).

