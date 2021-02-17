Hill leads Warriors into AAA in first season at Trinity
TCHS does not return any starters
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - New head coach Rick Hill took the practice court with the Warriors for the first time this week.
Trinity enters year one in its new classification of Triple-A and is AAA’s smallest school based on enrollment.
The Warriors do not return a single starter from last year when the team went 12-13 last year, however sophomore guards Levi Teets and Gavin Jackson did get varsity experience a year ago.
The roster is primarily made up of under classmen, with just two juniors and two seniors.
A new faces for TCHS will be Morgantown transfer forward James Bourne. The 6″4 junior showed off his hops at practice with this slam dunk.
