Advertisement

Houston on boil water notice amid power outages, freezing weather

By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The hits keep coming in Texas amid a severe cold snap.

Houston, the fourth most populous city in the nation, is under a boil water notice.

Houston Public Works issued the notice Wednesday morning, asking people to boil their water for at least two minutes and then let cool before using.

The office of Mayor Sylvester Turner told people who don’t have the means to boil water to use bottled water if they have it.

About 2.7 million households were still without power across the state Tuesday night, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas said.

Texas residents have dealt with widespread blackouts since Monday.

Overall, at least 20 people have died during the cold that struck the southern Plains and South, the Associated Press reported, some while struggling to stay warm in their homes.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Law (L) and Stephanie Teter (R)
Two charged in alleged grand larceny of Tractor Supply in Randolph County
Mon Power warns customers to prepare for potential outages
Mon Power warns customers to prepare for potential outages
State of Emergency Winter
Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency for four W.Va. counties
Man allegedly holds Clarksburg woman at gun point at her home
UPDATE: Arrest made after woman was allegedly held at gun point at her home
"American Pickers" coming to West Virginia
History Channel’s “American Pickers” coming to West Virginia

Latest News

Many homeowners paid for their upgrades with savings last year, according to NerdWallet’s 2020...
Popular 2021 home upgrades — and how to pay for them
A group who opposes a bill that would ban almost all abortions in South Carolina put up a sign...
SC Democrats walk out to protest restrictive abortion bill
The frigid temperatures and merciless winds have power out to communities, particularly those...
Power outages linger for millions as another icy storm looms
President Joe Biden says he thinks everyone who wants a COVID vaccine will be able to get one...
Biden stands firm on COVID-19 relief in town hall
NASA's Perseverance rover will land on Mars Thursday. (Source: NASA via CNN Newsource)
NASA rover attempting most difficult Martian touchdown yet