Advertisement

Local family works to pick up the pieces after they lost their home

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW MILTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Doddridge County family pushed forward after losing their home in a fire, February 9.

Valerie Lane’s life changed quickly when a gas heater caught on fire and burned down her home.

Lane’s fiance noticed the flames and went to a neighbor’s house to call 911 as their phone line was already down.

Lane said they fought the fire for roughly 30 minutes. However, that was not enough to save their home.

“It crept up into an area that we couldn’t see. We think it hit a propane line and we just lost control at that point,” she said.

The family lost almost everything including two of their cats.

The family also runs a small restaurant in Salem called the Trail Side Pub.

Lane’s son, David Spence said the support from their customers was overwhelming.

“Customers that come to the Trail Side Pub like daily customers are really stepping up, and collecting donations for us,” he added.

Lane said that she’s very grateful for the communities support in helping them in their time of need.

“We don’t really have family here, but we have a ton of family. None of it’s blood, but they’re family,” she said.

Lane’s daughter Sandra Spence started a GoFundMe to raise money to help the family get back on their feet.

Lane warned others to be careful of potential fire hazards and take precautions.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mon Power warns customers to prepare for potential outages
Mon Power warns customers to prepare for potential outages
Charles Law (L) and Stephanie Teter (R)
Two charged in alleged grand larceny of Tractor Supply in Randolph County
State of Emergency Winter
Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency for four W.Va. counties
Man allegedly holds Clarksburg woman at gun point at her home
UPDATE: Arrest made after woman was allegedly held at gun point at her home
"American Pickers" coming to West Virginia
History Channel’s “American Pickers” coming to West Virginia

Latest News

SNAP benefits
Online ordering now available at Food Lion for SNAP recipients
Local family works to pick up the pieces after they lost their home
Local family works to pick up the pieces after they lost their home
The WV DHHR is reporting 9 new COVID-19 deaths.
Health officials report 289 new cases of COVID-19, 9 additional deaths in W.Va.
Report from UCLA about LGTQ discrimination
UCLA, WVU researchers team up to publish study on LGBT disparities in West Virginia