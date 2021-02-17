Local family works to pick up the pieces after they lost their home

NEW MILTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Doddridge County family pushed forward after losing their home in a fire, February 9.

Valerie Lane’s life changed quickly when a gas heater caught on fire and burned down her home.

Lane’s fiance noticed the flames and went to a neighbor’s house to call 911 as their phone line was already down.

Lane said they fought the fire for roughly 30 minutes. However, that was not enough to save their home.

“It crept up into an area that we couldn’t see. We think it hit a propane line and we just lost control at that point,” she said.

The family lost almost everything including two of their cats.

The family also runs a small restaurant in Salem called the Trail Side Pub.

Lane’s son, David Spence said the support from their customers was overwhelming.

“Customers that come to the Trail Side Pub like daily customers are really stepping up, and collecting donations for us,” he added.

Lane said that she’s very grateful for the communities support in helping them in their time of need.

“We don’t really have family here, but we have a ton of family. None of it’s blood, but they’re family,” she said.

Lane’s daughter Sandra Spence started a GoFundMe to raise money to help the family get back on their feet.

Lane warned others to be careful of potential fire hazards and take precautions.

