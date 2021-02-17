Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Morgantown woman

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division is searching for Lorna Phillips, 68, of Morgantown, who has been reported missing.

Phillips is described as a white female, 5′7″, approximately 130 lbs., with green eyes and blonde hair.

️Officials say Phillips was last seen being released from the Mon Health Medical Center on February 11., in the late afternoon/early evening.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Phillips is asked to call the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office at 304-291-7260.

