No home spectators allowed for remainder of MEC winter sport events

Basketball, volleyball, swimming, wrestling & acro & tumbling
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountain East Conference announced today that there will be no spectators for the remainder of the indoor winter sports season.

That includes men’s & women’s basketball, volleyball, swimming, wrestling & acro & tumbling.

15-percent capacity will be allowed at the MEC basketball tournaments at the WesBanco arena in Wheeling.

The top five teams in each division will qualify for the tournament with first-round games being played on campus sites. Eight women’s teams and eight men’s teams will then advance to Wheeling for quarterfinal play, beginning with four women’s games on Thursday, March 4, followed by the men’s quarterfinals on Friday, March 5.

The semifinals will be on Saturday, March 6 followed by the championship games on Sunday.

Spectators for outdoor sports (football, men’s and women’s soccer, baseball, softball, women’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s track and field) will be permitted in a limited capacity starting March 10.

