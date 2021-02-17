Online ordering now available at Food Lion for SNAP recipients

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginians using Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits can now purchase them online at Food Lion, The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announced.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, we are pleased to expand safe grocery shopping options for West Virginia’s EBT cardholders,” said Jacquelyn Hoppe, Director, DHHR’s Office of EBT Banking Services.

For more information about West Virginia Mountain State Electronic Benefits Transfer, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/ebt/.

