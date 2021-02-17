Advertisement

Online ordering now available at Food Lion for SNAP recipients

SNAP benefits
SNAP benefits(WABI)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginians using Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits can now purchase them online at Food Lion, The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announced.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, we are pleased to expand safe grocery shopping options for West Virginia’s EBT cardholders,” said Jacquelyn Hoppe, Director, DHHR’s Office of EBT Banking Services.

For more information about West Virginia Mountain State Electronic Benefits Transfer, visit  https://dhhr.wv.gov/ebt/.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mon Power warns customers to prepare for potential outages
Mon Power warns customers to prepare for potential outages
Charles Law (L) and Stephanie Teter (R)
Two charged in alleged grand larceny of Tractor Supply in Randolph County
State of Emergency Winter
Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency for four W.Va. counties
Man allegedly holds Clarksburg woman at gun point at her home
UPDATE: Arrest made after woman was allegedly held at gun point at her home
"American Pickers" coming to West Virginia
History Channel’s “American Pickers” coming to West Virginia

Latest News

Local family works to pick up the pieces after they lost their home
Local family works to pick up the pieces after they lost their home
Local family works to pick up the pieces after they lost their home
Local family works to pick up the pieces after they lost their home
The WV DHHR is reporting 9 new COVID-19 deaths.
Health officials report 289 new cases of COVID-19, 9 additional deaths in W.Va.
Report from UCLA about LGTQ discrimination
UCLA, WVU researchers team up to publish study on LGBT disparities in West Virginia