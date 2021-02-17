Advertisement

Pet Helpers: Tidbit

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
This handsome little man is Tidbit, he came from a local Animal Control facility. He is a dachshund mix about 1 year old.  Tidbit is a sweet boy that likes nothing more than to snuggle on the couch with you. He gets along well with all the dogs in his foster home, is completely house trained, and walks well on a leash.

Tidbit has been neutered, vaccinated, dewormed, flea treated and microchipped. If you would like to make this little guy a part of your family, you can find our application at https://www.pethelpersinc.org/adoption-application his adoption fee is 150.00 he is being fostered in Morgantown WV

