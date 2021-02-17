Advertisement

Police: Two men pulled guns on each other after a vehicle accident on High Street

Police Generic
Police Generic(KWTX)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Two men involved in a vehicle accident on High Street started arguing and pulled firearms on each other, police say.

On Feb 13 at approximately 12:45 am, police say Omharion E. Kershaw, 18, of Pittsburgh, and Ryan M. Sawyer, 22, of Independence, were involved in a vehicle accident on High Street in Morgantown.

After the accident, witnesses stated that the Kershaw and Sawyer pulled firearms on each other, according to Patrolman Holder.

Patrolman Holder received video of the incident showing the two men involved in the accident “arguing and waiving their firearms in the middle of High Street,” according to the police report.

Police say both men appeared to be intoxicated. Both Kershaw and Sawyer are charged with wanton endangerment.

