Snow to close out the week

Stay safe and enjoy!
Snow Totals
Snow Totals(WDTV)
By Anna Hamelin
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 4:44 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Winter Storm Watch has been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning, as we gain more certainty about the timing and moisture content of the upcoming system.

Currently, Braxton, Lewis, Harrison, Taylor, Upshur, Barbour, Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, Webster, Randolph, Tyler, Lincoln, Putnam, Kanawha, Roane, Wirt, Calhoun, Ritchie, Doddridge, Mingo, Logan, Boone, Clay, Gilmer, and Pocahontas counties are under a Winter Storm Warning from 7 PM today (2/17) to 10 AM Friday (2/19).

Snow accumulations of up to 5 or 6 inches are possible in lower elevation areas of Braxton, Lewis, Harrison, Taylor, Upshur, Barbour, Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, Webster, and Randolph counties.

Tyler, Lincoln, Putnam, Kanawha, Roane, Wirt, Calhoun, Ritchie, Doddridge, Mingo, Logan, Boone, Clay, and Gilmer can expect less snow, with accumulations around 3 or 4 inches.

Finally, ridges in Webster and Pocahontas as well as Raleigh Fayette, and Nicholas counties may see 6-10 inches of snow. All of these totals run from 7 PM today (2/17) to 10 AM Friday (2/19).

