BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Suetta Virginia Brockleman, 77, of Bridgeport and previously of Weston, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, February 15, 2021. She passed under the compassionate care of Crestview Manor Nursing Home in Jane Lew. She was born in Weston on April 10, 1943, a daughter of the late Clarence and Norma Jean Rodgers Elmore. In addition to her parents, Suetta was preceded in death by one brother, Ronald Elmore; and her K-9 companion, Jasmine. Forever cherishing their memories of Suetta’s fun-loving nature are two children: Christina “Chrissy” Turner and companion, Greg Isenhart, of Weston, and James “Jim” Brockleman and wife, Nikki, of Bridgeport; four grandchildren: Brittany Dever and companion, John McKibben II, Joshua Bailey and wife, Brandy, and Alexis Brockleman, and fiancé, Ryan Smarr, all of Weston, and Broddrick “Brody” Brockleman of Bridgeport; and five great-grandchildren: Paisley and Cooper Dever, Bricen Bailey, Madeline Clark, and Maverick Smarr. Suetta graduated from Lewis County High School and was Catholic by faith. She worked for over 35 years at the Weston State Hospital reading EKG’s. Suetta had the biggest heart and her laugh was contagious. Family was always Suetta’s number one priority. She was a skilled knitter and frequently made blankets for her grandchildren. Suetta treasured any time she spent with her grandchildren and was proud of every one of them. She will forever be remembered as the “Best Nana Sue” and will be missed dearly. Family and friends will gather for Graveside Services at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens located at 2397 US Hwy 19N in Jane Lew at 12 p.m. on Friday, February 19, 2021 with Father Casey Mahone officiating. Interment will follow. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Suetta Virginia Brockleman. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

