UCLA, WVU researchers team up to publish study on LGBT disparities in West Virginia

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WDTV) - Researchers at UCLA partnered with a researcher at WVU to publish a report addressing discrimination against the LGBT community in West Virginia.

The report, which was published Tuesday, claims the state’s legal landscape puts LGBT residents at a high risk for discrimination.

Some of the key findings were that LGBT people in West Virginia experience discrimination in employment, housing, and public accommodations.

In response to a 2016 poll, researchers say 52% of West Virginia residents, both LGBT and non-LGBT, said that they thought that gay and lesbian people experience a lot of discrimination in the U.S.

The same poll concluded 58% of West Virginia residents said that they thought that transgender people experience a lot of discrimination in the U.S.

Researchers also said stigma and discrimination against LGBT workers can lead to economic instability, including lower wages and higher rates of poverty.

They report Gallup polling data from 2015–2017 show that 33% of LGBT adults in West Virginia reported that they did not have enough money for food, compared to 20% of non-LGBT adults in the state.

The same data shows 39% of LGBT adults in West Virginia reported having a household income below $24,000, compared to 26% of non-LGBT adults.

Finally, 14% of LGBT adults in West Virginia reported being unemployed, compared to 7% of non-LGBT adults.

The study was conducted at UCLA’s Williams Institute. Christy Mallory, Luis A. Vasquez, Taylor N.T. Brown, and Brad Sears of UCLA were authors, as well as Rayna E. Momen, a Doctoral Candidate at WVU.

To read the full report, click here.

