University’s Metheny scores career-high 21 points for Bowling Green

Was 7-13 shooting with 4 threes
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 12:16 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - University High School product and reigning WV State Player of the Year Kaden Metheny scored a collegiate career-high 21 points in Bowling Green’s 75-62 victory over Ball State.

Bowling Green (12-9) has won two straight games and is 8-7 in MAC play.

Metheny is averaging 9 points and 3 rebounds for the Falcons and has started all 21 games.

