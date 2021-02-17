University’s Metheny scores career-high 21 points for Bowling Green

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - University High School product and reigning WV State Player of the Year Kaden Metheny scored a collegiate career-high 21 points in Bowling Green’s 75-62 victory over Ball State.

Bowling Green (12-9) has won two straight games and is 8-7 in MAC play.

Metheny is averaging 9 points and 3 rebounds for the Falcons and has started all 21 games.

