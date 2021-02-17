Wednesday’s weather and going into the weekend

CLARKSBURG W.Va (WDTV) - On Wednesday, we started the day very chilly, 15 degrees (F) was the low in Clarksburg. But, the skies gave way to sunshine and the temperatures rose nicely into the high 20′s.

Unfortunately we aren’t able to keep this going. In a series of “Storms on Parade”, the next one is now approaching us and will be here in the overnight hours.

The National Weather Service has put the majority of the state under Winter Storm Warnings, and a few advisories for the rest of the counties.

Snow will begin late this evening and continue into the morning. The snow will then change into rain or a wintry mix for the remainder of the day.

Then on Thursday, overnight into Friday, it will be cold enough for the precipitation to turn back into snow, but will be more intermittent. We could also see a few lingering snow showers for Saturday morning.

As I said, it depends on where you are concerning how much snow you’ll receive. In the higher elevations it could up to 9-11″. Along the I-79 corridor, more like 3-6″, and further west it is like to be 2-4″. The NWS has also added the chance of some freezing rain, but I think that will be very limited.

A look ahead to the weekend, and Saturday looks like a chilly one, but Sunday will start chilly and end nicely with a high temp near 40 degrees (F).

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.