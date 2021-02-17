W.Va. House of Delegates passes bill to increase number of charter schools

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia House of Delegates passed a bill that would increase the number of public charter schools.

It would increase the number of charter schools allowed every three years from three to ten. It also would allow for online-only charter schools.

The bill passed on a 66-32 vote with two delegates not voting, and all democrats voting against the bill.

The bill will now go to the senate.

Gov. Jim justice signed a charter schools bill in 2019 that drew heavy criticism from public school teachers.

There are currently no charter schools in the state.

