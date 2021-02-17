Advertisement

W.Va. House of Delegates passes bill to increase number of charter schools

Charter schools are coming to West Virginia.
Charter schools are coming to West Virginia.(WJHG/WECP)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia House of Delegates passed a bill that would increase the number of public charter schools.

It would increase the number of charter schools allowed every three years from three to ten. It also would allow for online-only charter schools.

The bill passed on a 66-32 vote with two delegates not voting, and all democrats voting against the bill.

The bill will now go to the senate.

Gov. Jim justice signed a charter schools bill in 2019 that drew heavy criticism from public school teachers.

There are currently no charter schools in the state.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mon Power warns customers to prepare for potential outages
Mon Power warns customers to prepare for potential outages
Charles Law (L) and Stephanie Teter (R)
Two charged in alleged grand larceny of Tractor Supply in Randolph County
State of Emergency Winter
Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency for four W.Va. counties
Man allegedly holds Clarksburg woman at gun point at her home
UPDATE: Arrest made after woman was allegedly held at gun point at her home
"American Pickers" coming to West Virginia
History Channel’s “American Pickers” coming to West Virginia

Latest News

Report from UCLA about LGTQ discrimination
UCLA, WVU researchers team up to publish study on LGBT disparities in West Virginia
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 2 17 2021 6 AM
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 2 17 2021 6 AM
Snow Totals
Snow to close out the week
Limiting governor's powers