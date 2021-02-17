WVU men’s soccer season opener vs. Coastal Carolina cancelled
Game will not be rescheduled
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mountaineer men’s soccer’s season opening game against Coastal Carolina this Saturday, Feb. 20 has been cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Chanticleer program.
The match will not be rescheduled.
The Mountaineers instead hope to open their 2021 slate at Charlotte of Friday, Feb. 26 in North Carolina at 5 p.m.
