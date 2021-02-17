Advertisement

WVU men’s soccer season opener vs. Coastal Carolina cancelled

Game will not be rescheduled
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mountaineer men’s soccer’s season opening game against Coastal Carolina this Saturday, Feb. 20 has been cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Chanticleer program.

The match will not be rescheduled.

The Mountaineers instead hope to open their 2021 slate at Charlotte of Friday, Feb. 26 in North Carolina at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kroger Grocery Grab set for March 25
Kroger “Grocery Grab” is a-go
Mon Power warns customers to prepare for potential outages
Mon Power warns customers to prepare for potential outages
Charles Law (L) and Stephanie Teter (R)
Two charged in alleged grand larceny of Tractor Supply in Randolph County
State of Emergency Winter
Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency for four W.Va. counties
Second W.Va. correctional officer dies of COVID-19
Second W.Va. correctional officer dies of COVID-19

Latest News

Rick Hill
Hill leads Warriors into AAA in first season at Trinity
Fairmont State
No home spectators allowed for remainder of MEC winter sport events
Glenville State
Glenville State pauses athletics through Feb. 22
Didi Richards
Wednesday’s WVU-Baylor game postponed due to inclement weather in Texas