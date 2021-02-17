Advertisement

WVU women’s soccer reveals spring slate

Mountaineers went 7-2 in conference only fall schedule
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia women’s soccer will return to the pitch for the second part of their 2020-21 schedule this month.

WVU will host Akron in an exhibition game next Sunday, Feb. 28 at 3 p.m. to open play.

West Virginia will then travel to Saint Joseph’s for its regular season opener on March 7.

The schedule features an exhibition game against pro team, the NWSL’s Racing Louisville FC on Saturday, March 13.

WVU returns to Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium to host Duke on Saturday March 27 followed by a two-game series with Virginia on April 3 (home) & April 10 (Charlottesville).

The Mountaineers went 7-2 in conference only fall schedule. Their goal is to qualify for this spring’s 48-team NCAA tournament.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Law (L) and Stephanie Teter (R)
Two charged in alleged grand larceny of Tractor Supply in Randolph County
Mon Power warns customers to prepare for potential outages
Mon Power warns customers to prepare for potential outages
State of Emergency Winter
Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency for four W.Va. counties
Man allegedly holds Clarksburg woman at gun point at her home
UPDATE: Arrest made after woman was allegedly held at gun point at her home
"American Pickers" coming to West Virginia
History Channel’s “American Pickers” coming to West Virginia

Latest News

Carey
WVU’s Carey named to Naismith Women’s Coach of the Year Watch List
Episode 6
5 Sports Podcast Episode 6: Isaiah Sanders & Zyon Dobbs
Isaiah Sanders & Zyon Dobbs
5 Sports Podcast Episode 6: Fairmont State’s Isaiah Sanders & Zyon Dobbs
Rylee Foster
WVU’s Foster named to Canadian National Team roster for SheBelieves Cup