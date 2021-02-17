WVU women’s soccer reveals spring slate

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia women’s soccer will return to the pitch for the second part of their 2020-21 schedule this month.

WVU will host Akron in an exhibition game next Sunday, Feb. 28 at 3 p.m. to open play.

West Virginia will then travel to Saint Joseph’s for its regular season opener on March 7.

The schedule features an exhibition game against pro team, the NWSL’s Racing Louisville FC on Saturday, March 13.

WVU returns to Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium to host Duke on Saturday March 27 followed by a two-game series with Virginia on April 3 (home) & April 10 (Charlottesville).

The Mountaineers went 7-2 in conference only fall schedule. Their goal is to qualify for this spring’s 48-team NCAA tournament.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.