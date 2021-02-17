Advertisement

WVU’s Carey named to Naismith Women’s Coach of the Year Watch List

One of 15 finalists
Carey
Carey(WDTV)
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia women’s basketball head coach Mike Carey has been named to the Naismith Women’s Coach of the Year watch list.

The Clarksburg native is one of 15 coaches on the list and the only coach from the Big 12.

19th ranked West Virginia is 15-2 and in firm possession of second place in the conference at 10-3. The Mountaineers host TCU on Senior Day on Saturday at 2 p.m.

NAISMITH WOMEN’S COACH OF THE YEAR WATCH LIST

Coach School (Conference)

Geno Auriemma UConn (AAC)

Adia Barnes Arizona (Pac-12)

Kim Barnes Arico Michigan (Big Ten)

Gary Blair Texas A&M (SEC)

Mike Carey West Virginia (Big 12)

Cori Close UCLA (Pac-12)

Jose Fernandez USF (AAC)

Brenda Frese Maryland (Big Ten)

Kellie Harper Tennessee (SEC)

Aaron Johnston South Dakota State (Summit)

Kevin McGuff Ohio State (Big Ten)

Wes Moore North Carolina State (ACC)

Dawn Staley South Carolina (SEC)

Tara VanDerveer Stanford (Pac-12)

Jeff Walz Louisville (ACC)

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Law (L) and Stephanie Teter (R)
Two charged in alleged grand larceny of Tractor Supply in Randolph County
Mon Power warns customers to prepare for potential outages
Mon Power warns customers to prepare for potential outages
State of Emergency Winter
Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency for four W.Va. counties
Man allegedly holds Clarksburg woman at gun point at her home
UPDATE: Arrest made after woman was allegedly held at gun point at her home
"American Pickers" coming to West Virginia
History Channel’s “American Pickers” coming to West Virginia

Latest News

Episode 6
5 Sports Podcast Episode 6: Isaiah Sanders & Zyon Dobbs
Isaiah Sanders & Zyon Dobbs
5 Sports Podcast Episode 6: Fairmont State’s Isaiah Sanders & Zyon Dobbs
Rylee Foster
WVU’s Foster named to Canadian National Team roster for SheBelieves Cup
Bowling Green guard Kaden Metheny controls the ball during the first half of an NCAA college...
University’s Metheny scores career-high 21 points for Bowling Green