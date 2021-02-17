WVU’s Carey named to Naismith Women’s Coach of the Year Watch List

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia women’s basketball head coach Mike Carey has been named to the Naismith Women’s Coach of the Year watch list.

The Clarksburg native is one of 15 coaches on the list and the only coach from the Big 12.

19th ranked West Virginia is 15-2 and in firm possession of second place in the conference at 10-3. The Mountaineers host TCU on Senior Day on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Our very own @CoachMikeCarey has been named to the Werner Ladder Naismith Women's Coach of the Year Late-Season Watch List! Congratulations Coach! 👏👏👏#HailWV #PhysicalFor40



🔗 https://t.co/uUFfFpeldo pic.twitter.com/zppfRWlYFY — WVU Women's Basketball (@WVUWBB) February 17, 2021

NAISMITH WOMEN’S COACH OF THE YEAR WATCH LIST

Coach School (Conference)

Geno Auriemma UConn (AAC)

Adia Barnes Arizona (Pac-12)

Kim Barnes Arico Michigan (Big Ten)

Gary Blair Texas A&M (SEC)

Mike Carey West Virginia (Big 12)

Cori Close UCLA (Pac-12)

Jose Fernandez USF (AAC)

Brenda Frese Maryland (Big Ten)

Kellie Harper Tennessee (SEC)

Aaron Johnston South Dakota State (Summit)

Kevin McGuff Ohio State (Big Ten)

Wes Moore North Carolina State (ACC)

Dawn Staley South Carolina (SEC)

Tara VanDerveer Stanford (Pac-12)

Jeff Walz Louisville (ACC)

