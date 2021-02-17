WVU’s Foster named to Canadian National Team roster for SheBelieves Cup
Canada plays US onThursday at 7 p.m. on FS1
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 12:24 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former Mountaineer goalie and current Liverpool keeper Rylee Foster has been named to the Canadian National Team Roster for the 2021 SheBelieves Cup.
The four team tourney begins this Thursday in Orlando. Team Canada will open play with the United States at 7 p.m. on FS1. They will then face Argentina on Sunday and Brazil on Wednesday, Feb. 24.
