WVU’s Foster named to Canadian National Team roster for SheBelieves Cup

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former Mountaineer goalie and current Liverpool keeper Rylee Foster has been named to the Canadian National Team Roster for the 2021 SheBelieves Cup.

The four team tourney begins this Thursday in Orlando. Team Canada will open play with the United States at 7 p.m. on FS1. They will then face Argentina on Sunday and Brazil on Wednesday, Feb. 24.

Canada Soccer announces Women’s National Team roster for 2021 SheBelieves Cup



STORY 🍁 https://t.co/FWRgp7uWMu#CANWNT pic.twitter.com/Mdg3zxUFao — Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) February 16, 2021

