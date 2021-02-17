Advertisement

WVU’s Foster named to Canadian National Team roster for SheBelieves Cup

Canada plays US onThursday at 7 p.m. on FS1
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 12:24 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Former Mountaineer goalie and current Liverpool keeper Rylee Foster has been named to the Canadian National Team Roster for the 2021 SheBelieves Cup.

The four team tourney begins this Thursday in Orlando. Team Canada will open play with the United States at 7 p.m. on FS1. They will then face Argentina on Sunday and Brazil on Wednesday, Feb. 24.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mon Power warns customers to prepare for potential outages
Mon Power warns customers to prepare for potential outages
Charles Law (L) and Stephanie Teter (R)
Two charged in alleged grand larceny of Tractor Supply in Randolph County
State of Emergency Winter
Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency for four W.Va. counties
Man allegedly holds Clarksburg woman at gun point at her home
UPDATE: Arrest made after woman was allegedly held at gun point at her home
"American Pickers" coming to West Virginia
History Channel’s “American Pickers” coming to West Virginia

Latest News

Bowling Green guard Kaden Metheny controls the ball during the first half of an NCAA college...
University’s Metheny scores career-high 21 points for Bowling Green
Hankins
Elkins names Jimmy Hankins new head football coach
Rick Hill
Hill leads Warriors into AAA in first season at Trinity
WVU Soccer
WVU men’s soccer season opener vs. Coastal Carolina cancelled