Advertisement

Young Florida boy escapes trash truck blade thanks to driver

A young Florida boy was nearly crushed inside a garbage truck when the can he was hiding in was...
A young Florida boy was nearly crushed inside a garbage truck when the can he was hiding in was emptied into it, but the driver was monitoring and saw something unusual drop in. So, he stopped the blade and called 911.(Source: Waste Connections South Florida via Facebook)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 4:48 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - A young Florida boy was nearly crushed inside a garbage truck when the can he was hiding in was emptied into the truck.

The boy told Tampa television station WFLA that he thought he was going to become a “mashed potato.”

The driver was monitoring the truck and saw something unusual drop in. He stopped the blade and called 911.

We’d like to give a huge shout out to frontline worker Waldo Fidele from our location in Tampa, Florida. Waldo, thank...

Posted by Waste Connections on Friday, February 12, 2021

The boy was playing outside his grandmother’s house when he decided to hide in the can. His grandmother was thankful for the driver’s quick reaction.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mon Power warns customers to prepare for potential outages
Mon Power warns customers to prepare for potential outages
Charles Law (L) and Stephanie Teter (R)
Two charged in alleged grand larceny of Tractor Supply in Randolph County
State of Emergency Winter
Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency for four W.Va. counties
Man allegedly holds Clarksburg woman at gun point at her home
UPDATE: Arrest made after woman was allegedly held at gun point at her home
"American Pickers" coming to West Virginia
History Channel’s “American Pickers” coming to West Virginia

Latest News

Snow Totals
Snow to close out the week
Of those animals, 40 were dogs and 25 were parakeets, rabbits and other animals.
100 animals die from smoke inhalation in Indianapolis pet store fire
Limiting governor's powers
Veteran David Allen and his wife, Olymphia Allen, claim an employee at Chick-fil-A mocked him...
Ariz. veteran claims Chick-fil-A receipt mocked his weight